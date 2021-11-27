Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Critical Contrast

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 23.49% 13.66% 6.64% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.52%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.14%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.09 $9.66 million $2.11 9.93 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.48 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.15

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

