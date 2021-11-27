PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.