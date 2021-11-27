PEPS Coin Trading 232.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 232.1% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $11,325.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001441 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00253554 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

