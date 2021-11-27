Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 50,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

