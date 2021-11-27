Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 804 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

D traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,505. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

