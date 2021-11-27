Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 804 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.53. 15,832,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.