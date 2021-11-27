Pendle Hits Market Cap of $35.93 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $637,907.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.