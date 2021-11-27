PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys $240,963.12 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.37 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $332.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.