Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $187.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.40 million and the lowest is $186.32 million. Paylocity reported sales of $146.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $817.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $995.43 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.30. The company had a trading volume of 119,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,143. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.46.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,403 shares of company stock worth $47,886,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.