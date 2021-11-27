Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.92% of Paya worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paya by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,016 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 7.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 298,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 772,944 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $877.93 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

