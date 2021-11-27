Patrick J. Haley Sells 17,236 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

EXEL stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after buying an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,838,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

