Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTY. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

