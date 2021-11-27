Particl (PART) Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Particl has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and $15,074.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.28 or 0.00760734 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,744,510 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,104 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.