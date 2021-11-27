Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Financial Comparison

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Tricida shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Tricida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -45.32% N/A -28.35% Tricida N/A -350.15% -76.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tricida 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 276.71%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.43%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tricida.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $46.92 million 4.56 -$96.54 million ($1.10) -3.98 Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($3.61) -2.05

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Tricida on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections. The company was founded by Walter Gilbert and Stuart B. Levy in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

