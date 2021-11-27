Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,230 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of SEDG opened at $341.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

