Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 54,618 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 51.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 132.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

