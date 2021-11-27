Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NYSE:MTH opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

