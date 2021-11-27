Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 2.70% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

