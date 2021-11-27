Pancake Bunny Price Reaches $2.15 on Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1.01 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

