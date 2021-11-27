Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

PANW stock traded down $16.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.24. The stock had a trading volume of 674,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,071. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.06. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $289.77 and a 52-week high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.