Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $576.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $533.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $289.77 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

