PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.67 ($8.38).

PAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on PageGroup from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 634.50 ($8.29) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 653.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 619.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 411 ($5.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 691 ($9.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total value of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

