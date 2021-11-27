Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $35.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $27.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $131.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $132.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $183.20 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $187.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 1,407,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,668. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.10. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

