Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

OXINF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

