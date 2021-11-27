Orchid (OXT) Hits One Day Volume of $92.12 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $362.22 million and approximately $92.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00088575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

