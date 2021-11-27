Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. 4,519,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255,157. The stock has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.