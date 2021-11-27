Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post sales of $10.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.27 billion and the lowest is $10.18 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.33. 4,519,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.79. Oracle has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.