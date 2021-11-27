OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.61 on Friday. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

