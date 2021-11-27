Oppenheimer Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.