OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00044385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00234075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

