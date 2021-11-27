Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 130,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,270. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

