Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ONCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 130,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,270. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.83.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.