ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

