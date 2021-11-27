OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

OGC opened at C$2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$257.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

