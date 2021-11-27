Observer (OBSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.50 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Observer has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $897,403.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00233641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

