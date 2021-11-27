Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Digimarc by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 187.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

DMRC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

