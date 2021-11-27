Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,500. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

