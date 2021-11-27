Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVLO opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

