Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBB. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

