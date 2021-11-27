Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of American National Bankshares worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 30.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1,671.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

