Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

