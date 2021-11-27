Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2,902.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 88.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 487,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $17,723,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

