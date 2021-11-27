Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

