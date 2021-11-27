NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.86

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.86 and last traded at C$13.84, with a volume of 21612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

