Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,590 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

