Northern Trust Corp Sells 961 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $292.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

