Northern Trust Corp Purchases 16,179 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 693.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 296,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $7,221,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PubMatic by 613.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 87,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,990 shares of company stock worth $6,360,740 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

