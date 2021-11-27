Northern Trust Corp Has $1.94 Million Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 222.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

