Northern Trust Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.9% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBNK opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.