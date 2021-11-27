Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after buying an additional 661,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 301,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 148,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CLSK opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $42.60.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

