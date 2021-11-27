North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 7th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$11.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3773789 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$340,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,328,271.28.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

